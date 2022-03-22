<strong>New Delhi:</strong> A comprehensive performance by the Indian bowling attack led by Sneh Rana (4 wickets for 30 runs) and Yastika Bhatia's half century ensured a 110-run victory over Bangladesh. This was a must win game for India here at Hamilton as their chances got affected after their loss against Australia. <p></p> <p></p>Twitter was full of praises for the Mithali Raj led-team after their clinical performance. Cricket experts had a huge sigh of relief after the victory. Here are a few tweets: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana when asked about the difference in their approach with the bat and India's:</p> <p></p>"They have played [over] 240 matches [in the ODI format] and we have played only 46 so far." <p></p> <p></p>Short and succinct.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamBangladesh?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamBangladesh</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CWC22?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CWC22</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BANvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BANvIND</a> <p></p> <p></p> Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) <a href="https://twitter.com/ghosh_annesha/status/1506184016894238723?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">A victory which will benefit <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCIWomen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCIWomen</a> on the points table and an all round performance to cherish specially good one from the young <a href="https://twitter.com/YastikaBhatia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YastikaBhatia</a> that 50 was mature and helped the team win&#x1f44f; well done <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/womeninblue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#womeninblue</a> &#x1f44f; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BANvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BANvIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CWC22?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CWC22</a> <a href="https://t.co/ODW738meKS">pic.twitter.com/ODW738meKS</a></p> <p></p> Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) <a href="https://twitter.com/ReemaMalhotra8/status/1506178267157393408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCIWomen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCIWomen</a> for registering a massive win over Bangladesh at a crucial stage. Keep the momentum going &#x1f4aa; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CWC22?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CWC22</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvBAN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvBAN</a></p> <p></p> Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) <a href="https://twitter.com/robbieuthappa/status/1506177828160966663?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Bowling master class whilst working in tandem by two of the best pacers in women's cricket! &#x1f44f;&#x1f3fd;</p> <p></p> Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) <a href="https://twitter.com/shikhashauny/status/1506089868853583876?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Yastika Bhatia got to her second fifty of the tournament but fell off the very next ball attempting the paddle sweep. At 180/6 at the end of 44th over, India needed to finish well and Rana and Vastrakar did just that. Their partnership of 48 in 38 balls propelled India to 229/7. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief scores: India 229/7 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 30, Shafali Verma 42, Yastika Bhatia 50, Richa Ghosh 26, Pooja Vastrakar 30 not out, Sneh Rana 27; Ritu Moni 3/37) beat Bangladesh 119 in 40.3 overs (Salma Khatun 32; Jhulan Goswami 2/19, Pooja Vastrakar 2/26, Sneh Rana 4/30) by 110 runs.</strong>