New Delhi: A comprehensive performance by the Indian bowling attack led by Sneh Rana (4 wickets for 30 runs) and Yastika Bhatia’s half century ensured a 110-run victory over Bangladesh. This was a must win game for India here at Hamilton as their chances got affected after their loss against Australia.

Twitter was full of praises for the Mithali Raj led-team after their clinical performance. Cricket experts had a huge sigh of relief after the victory. Here are a few tweets:

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana when asked about the difference in their approach with the bat and India’s: “They have played [over] 240 matches [in the ODI format] and we have played only 46 so far.” Short and succinct.#TeamBangladesh | #TeamIndia | #CWC22 | #BANvIND Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) March 22, 2022

A victory which will benefit @BCCIWomen on the points table and an all round performance to cherish specially good one from the young @YastikaBhatia that 50 was mature and helped the team win👏 well done #womeninblue 👏 #BANvIND #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/ODW738meKS Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) March 22, 2022

Congratulations @BCCIWomen for registering a massive win over Bangladesh at a crucial stage. Keep the momentum going 💪 #CWC22 #INDvBAN Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) March 22, 2022

Bowling master class whilst working in tandem by two of the best pacers in women’s cricket! 👏🏽 Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) March 22, 2022

Yastika Bhatia got to her second fifty of the tournament but fell off the very next ball attempting the paddle sweep. At 180/6 at the end of 44th over, India needed to finish well and Rana and Vastrakar did just that. Their partnership of 48 in 38 balls propelled India to 229/7.

Brief scores: India 229/7 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 30, Shafali Verma 42, Yastika Bhatia 50, Richa Ghosh 26, Pooja Vastrakar 30 not out, Sneh Rana 27; Ritu Moni 3/37) beat Bangladesh 119 in 40.3 overs (Salma Khatun 32; Jhulan Goswami 2/19, Pooja Vastrakar 2/26, Sneh Rana 4/30) by 110 runs.