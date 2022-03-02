Mohali: A couple of days ahead of his much-awaited 100th Test, ex-India captain Virat Kohli wished the India women’s cricket team all the luck for the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. Kohli also asked all fans to cheer for the Mithali Raj-led team. Mithali and Co. take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener on March 6.

“No better time to cheer for the #WomenInBlue and show the strength of #HamaraBlueBandhan than this, ’cause it’s time for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022!

“So set your alarms for 6.30 AM on Mar 6, 2022,” Kohli wrote on Koo.

Kohli’s words and the message is bound to pep up the girls who take on Pakistan in a high-octane clash.