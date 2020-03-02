ICC World Test Championship Latest Points Table

After New Zealand’s seven-wicket win over India in the second Test at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, the hosts wrapped the two-match series 2-0 leaving India winless in a Test series for the first time since 2014-15. With this New Zealand made big gains in the ICC World Test Championship points table grabbing the maximum 120 points from the series.

They now sit at the third spot with 180 points from seven matches with three wins and four losses. The loss has had no impact on India’s top position as they continue to be at 360 points at the top, 64 points clear of second-placed Australia. India have played nine matches winning seven and losing two. Australia have played ten matches winning seven and losing two while one was a draw.

England are at fourth with five wins, three losses and one draw with 146 points while Pakistan with two wins, two losses and one draw at fifth with 140 points. Sri lanka have played four matches winning one, losing two and drawing one and are at the sixth position with 80 points.

South Africa in seven matches have managed only one win and losing six and are at the seventh place with 24 points. West Indies, who have played two matches and lost two are yet to open their account, so does Bangladesh who have also lost all of their three ICC World Test Championship matches so far.

World Test Championship (2019-2021) Points Table

Rank Team Matches Won Loss Tie Draw No Result Points 1 India 9 7 2 0 0 0 360 2 Australia 10 7 2 0 1 0 296 3 New Zealand 7 3 4 0 0 0 180 4 England 9 5 3 0 1 0 146 5 Pakistan 5 2 2 0 1 0 140 6 Sri Lanka 4 1 2 0 1 0 80 7 South Africa 7 1 6 0 0 0 24 8 West Indies 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 9 Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 0 0 0

Distribution of points in ICC World Test Championship

In a two-match series, each win will get teams 60 points, a tie will get 30 points, a draw will get 20 points while there are no points for defeats. In three-match series, each win will count as 40 points, a tie 20 and a draw 13. In a four-match series, a win is for 30 points, a tie 15 points and a draw 10 points. In a five-match series, a win will get teams 24 points, a tie 12 points and a draw 8 points.