New Delhi: India reclaimed the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table after their emphatic win against England at Kennington Oval in the fourth Test of the five-match series. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja led India’s charge on the final day of the Test at Oval, beating England by 157 runs that helped the visitors to climb up the table.

India earned 26 points from the win and 58.33 per cent of the percentage of points (PCT). ICC World Test Championship Points TablePakistan and West Indies are tied at second spot with 12 points followed by England at the fourth spot.

The total number of points available per Test match are as follows:

12 for a win

6 for a tie

4 for a draw

0 for a loss

The PCT allocated for every Test played are as follows:

100 for a win

50 for a tie

33.33 for a draw

0 for a lossICCICC World Test Championship Points Table

India have so far played four matches in the World Test Championship cycle of 2021-23 along with England. Pakistan have played two Test matches in the cycle along with West Indies.

India will play their next Test match at Manchester, Old Trafford starting 10th September against England which will also be the last of the five-match series. With the visitors winning the second and fourth Test match, they are currently leading 2-1 in the series. England need to come back strong at Old Trafford in order to level the series.

India will retain the top spot if they manage to pull off another Test win at Manchester and win the series 3-1 while England have the opportunity to climb up the rankings by levelling the series against India.