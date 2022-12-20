Karachi: England have been phenomenal on their Pakistan tour. The Three Lions have smashed the hosts and are just 55 runs away from completing a 3-0 clean sweep in the Test series. England’s new bazball approach has stunned Pakistan in the series.

The Ben Stokes-led side has been very aggressive in their gameplay and have scored runs at a brisk pace. In the ongoing third Test, chasing a target of 167 runs, England have scored at a run rate of nearly 7. The team is well-placed at 112/2 in 17 overs, 55 runs away from a remarkable win.

Meanwhile, Iceland Cricket, who are known for their witty tweets, have trolled Pakistan cricket for their miserable show in the series.

“Message to @TheRealPCB we are happy to come and tour Pakistan and lose 3-0, getting chopped up and sugared like marmalade. Just letting you know in the interests of balance. And we will score at 0.7 not 7.0 an over,” tweeted Iceland Cricket.

Pakistan have been outplayed by England in the series. The hosts lost the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs and then suffered a 26 run defeat in Multan. They are heading towards another crushing defeat in Karachi unless the bowlers pull off something extraordinary. The defeats also mean that Pakistan now cannot qualify for the World Test Championship final.