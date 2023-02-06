Iceland Cricket Trolls Australia With Hilarious 'PATHAAN' Reference Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to get underway on February 9 in Nagpur. The series stands of utmost importance for team India as it is the gateway for the Rohit Sharma-led side to reach their second consecutive World Test Championship final.

The Australians have decided not to play a practice match ahead of the tour. Also, they will be without the services of ace pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, who is out of the first Test due to injury.

With the series just days away, the Australian experts have started a war of words against team India. Recently, former Australia cricketer Ian Healy made a controversial remark and said that if the pitches in India are fair, Australia will have a chance to win the series, indirectly taking a dig at Team India for overutilizing the home conditions.

"I think if they produce fair Indian wickets, that are good batting wickets, to start with, (that) probably spin and spin pretty consistently but spin a long way, late in the match we (Australia) win. I'm worried about (Mitchell) Starc and (Nathan) Lyon in the first Test if they're unfair wickets which I've seen in the last series, where balls were jumping ridiculously and sliding down low from day one, I think India play those conditions better than us," he had said.

Healy's words were countered by ace India spinner R Ashwin who said that Healy has given a much needed spice to the series.

"Anyway, an Australian broadcaster and former player Ian Healy, has given a few gems before the BGT. He has given a few statements that say Indians will make sure Australians feel uncomfortable in India - "I don't believe they will give us wickets that will look even slightly closer to what we will actually get during a game." So he has said that Australia's approach is only correct. The support staff might have given their opinion, but Ian Healy's quote has set a spark with this take. It's Border-Gavaskar Trophy guys. So we need this spark, right? said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

Now, Iceland Cricket, who is very popular for their sarcastic tweets, has mocked Australia while giving a hilarious Pathaan reference. "Many of us just watched a film called Pathaan at the B Parad s cinema in Reykjav k. India should pick the main character. He could survive at least 100 DRS appeals and handle the spinning wickets of Ahmedabad, plus all the toxic ammunition fired by the pesky Aussies," Iceland cricket wrote on Twitter.

Many of us just watched a film called Pathaan at the B Parad s cinema in Reykjav k. India should pick the main character. He could survive at least 100 DRS appeals and handle the spinning wickets of Ahmedabad, plus all the toxic ammunition fired by the pesky Aussies. Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 5, 2023

The SRK blockbuster Pathaan has taken the Box office by storm with record shattering numbers.