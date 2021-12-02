New Delhi: Juhi Chawla, who is also the co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) along with Shah Rukh Khan shared some behind the scene moments of what usually happens during an IPL match involving their team.

Juhi revealed that when things are not going their way, she starts praying in the stands.

“Shuru ho jaati hoon bhagwan ko yaad karna, mantra padna. Sabke pair pad leti hoon main, Hanuman ji ko tak nahi chhodti. Gayatri mantra shuru ho jaate hai. Sab karti hoon main (I start praying to every god there is and begin chanting mantras),” Juhi was seen saying in an ‘uncensored’ video from The Kapil Sharma Show.

Talking about Shah Rukh, Juhi said, “Idhar se Shah Rukh mujhe daantne lag gaye. ‘Bowling kaise kar raha hai, bowling should be according to the fielding. This is not right. I must call a team meeting.’ Mereko daant rahe hai. Main toh wahaan khadi hoon, mereko pata nahi kya karoon (Shah Rukh starts scolding me about the performance of our players. ‘How is he bowling, bowling should be according to the fielding. This is not right. I must call a team meeting.’ He scolds me. I just stand there, not knowing what to do).”

Expecting King Khan to blast everyone in the team meeting if KKR has not done well in the match, Juhi revealed that the 56-year-old will just do exactly the opposite.

“Wahaan par kya hota hai? Shah Rukh shuru ho jaate hai, idhar ki baatein, udhar ki baatein, iss match ki baatein, yeh mazedaar baatein, woh mazedaar baatein. Kisiko kuch nahi bolte. Just last mein, ‘Play well, haan.’ Meeting khatam (But what happens there? Shah Rukh starts talking about random, fun things and does not say anything to anyone. He just says, ‘Play well,’ at the end. Meeting over),” she said.