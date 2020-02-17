Adding further to the intrigue surrounding the return of AB de Villiers to international cricket, South Africa coach Mark Boucher has said should the former captain be in good form and provided he’s willing, there should be no question over him making the cut for the T20 World Cup.

De Villiers announced his retirement in 2018 saying he has ‘run out of gas’ before a stunning revelation last year that he had approached captain Faf du Plessis expressing his wish to come out of retirement for the ODI World Cup.

South Africa finished seventh at the world cup and following a series of disastrous performances, the speculations surrounding De Villiers making a comeback have gathered steam again with the team management publicly acknowledging the possibility.

“He’s (De Villiers) a discussion in the media and in the public but he is no discussion for me,” Boucher said on Sunday. “I have had chats with him and we will probably know pretty soon what’s going to happen with him.”

He added, “Like I said from day one when I took over, if we are going to a World Cup, I would like to have our best players there. If AB is in good form and he is raring to go and he makes himself available for the time we have asked him to be available; if he is the best man for the job, then he must go.”

Boucher said there’s no question of ‘egos’ and that his aim is to send the best team at the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. “It’s not about egos or anything like that, it’s about sending your best team to the World Cup to try and win that competition,” Boucher said.

De Villiers continues to play league cricket across the globe and will hope to make a strong claim for a return when he turns out for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL that gets underway in March.