If I Can Play One Game This Summer, I'll Be Happy: Jofra Archer Opens Up On His Role In Ashes

Jofra Archer could be instrumental for the English bowling attack in the Ashes, and England is keen to unleash the pacer to produce some wonders for them.

New Delhi: Star England pacer Jofra Archer has recently returned to International cricket after a long break due to injury. The English pacer is keen to mark his presence in the upcoming Ashes 2023 but the stalwart is unsure if he will be able to play the entire summer.

"If I can play one game this summer, I'll be happy. If I play more than one, that's just a bonus. I haven't lost an Ashes series as yet, so hopefully we can keep it that way. But nothing but great memories. Probably the best ever Test you'll ever get to witness, let alone on TV but in person, so, now that summer is probably one of the best summers I've had." said Archer, as quoted by Dailymail.

His role for his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians has also rosed up significantly after the exclusion of both Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson from the upcoming IPL season and a lot would rely on Archer's shoulder to define Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 campaign.

Despite taking part in the ongoing England-Bangladesh T20 series, his fitness issues are still haunting him and that is what is hindering his vision to take part in the upcoming International fixtures.

"The only thing unknown at the moment now would be fitness, and if you can actually get through a whole Test match. Obviously, sometimes you've still got that little feeling in the back of your mind that you're still not ready yet, you know. But for me, I just put that behind me and whatever happens happens. If you're supposed to get injured again, then there's nothing you can do about it." he added further.