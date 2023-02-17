If India Can At Gabba, So Can Australia In Delhi, Says Mark Waugh
Speaking to the broadcaster ahead of the second Test, Mark Waugh said "if India can beat Australia at the Gabba, why can't Australia win a Test match in Delhi?"
New Delhi: Recalling India's infamous win at the Gabba, former cricketer Mark Waugh said that if Team India can defeat Australia in their home, then "why can't the visitors beat the host in their fortress?" Speaking to the broadcaster ahead of the second Test, Mark Waugh said "if India can beat Australia at the Gabba, why can't Australia win a Test match in Delhi?" Notably, Delhi has been a fortress for India in Test cricket. India has not lost a Test match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium since 1987. While Australia last won a Test in the national capital back in 1959. India recorded one of their greatest Test wins in Brisbane during the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy where Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubhman Gill together completed one of the country's most remarkable Test and series victories Down Under. Chasing a target of 328 runs at the Gabba, where Australia had never lost a Test for 32 years, India registered a three-wicket victory to complete a 2-1 series victory. (With IANS Inputs)
