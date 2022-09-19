New Delhi: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir said that if the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly can endorse fantasy leagues then it is not fair to question the players for endorsing the same and the ban should always come from the top. He further added that it can’t be ruled statewise and it there is a ban, then it should be completely in India and no should be allowed to endorse anything like that.

“If the BCCI president (Ganguly) is doing it, you can’t expect other players not to do it. If he says that no one should be allowed to do it, I think everyone should follow that It has to come from the top. Either we should ban this completely in India. It can’t be statewise. And no one should be allowed to endorse that,” said Gambhir at the Indian Express Idea Exchange.

“In the IPL, most of the endorsements and sponsorships are from fantasy league games such as Dream 11. It should be a collective decision from the BCCI whether we should allow this to happen or not,” Gambhir further added.

On being asked whether he was ever approached by any of the betting websites, Gambhir answered in the negative while stating that probably Dinesh Karthik was once approached by a company.

“Never. I think Dinesh Karthik was once approached by a company, I don’t even remember what company it was. We were very clear that we were not going to endorse any betting site,” the BJP politician said.