If Wicket Is Rank Turner, Definitely Play Four Spinners: Mohammad Azharuddin's Huge Advice To Team India Ahead Of 1st Test | EXCLUSIVE

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is getting ready to take on Pat Cummins' Australia in Border Gavaskar Trophy starting from Feb 9 at the VCA stadium, Nagpur. The four-match test series is currently the biggest topic of the cricketing world with fans and cricketers equally hyped for the huge clash between two red-ball giants.

Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin spoke to CricketCountry exclusively and talked about the much-awaited Border Gavaskar Trophy. Winning the series is really crucial for Team India as it would give them a secure spot in the finals of the World Test Championships for the second consecutive time.

When the former India skipper was asked "Who is going to be a key player for Team India in this series?"

He had more than one pick and gave three names that would be playing a really crucial role for Team India in the upcoming clash against the Aussies. He said "Well I think batting me agr lenge to (if we consider batting) definitely I feel that Shubman Gill and, I'll take three players Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli. Experience with youth."

Mohammad Azharuddin was then asked, "There is a lot of talk about bowling combinations, do you subscribe to the idea of playing four spinners?"

The former skipper totally went with the idea of playing four spinners if the Nagpur pitch is spin friendly. He said, "Well if the wicket is like rank turner then definitely you can play four spinners but I think one spinner will be under-bowled definitely."

He also sided with the notion of preparing spin-friendly pitches and said "There is nothing wrong in preparing spin-friendly wickets. Australia needs to play well on those wickets. It's going to be a challenge for both the teams because Australia also have really good spin bowlers who can take advantage of these conditions."

Azharuddin also backed his hometown boy, Mohammed Siraj for the spot of the only pacer in the playing 11 if the team decides to go with a bowling combination of four spinners and one pacer. He said, "Siraj has been doing well and is in form."