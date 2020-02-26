Kashvee Gautam, Chandigarh Under-19 team’s 16-year-old pacer bowler picked up 10 wickets in 4.5 overs in a women’s Under-19 One Day Trophy at KSRM College Ground, Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday against Arunachal Pradesh, including a hat-trick. With this, she became the first Indian bowler to take all 10 wickets in a limited-overs match.

Chandigarh won the match by 161 runs with Gautam, skipper of the team, shining with the bat as well with a knock of 49 off 68 balls.

Gautam, who cites Jhulan Goswami as her cricketing idol, told The Times of India that she relies on her accuracy with the ball to take wickets and aims to finish the season with 100 wickets.

Hat-trick ✅ 10 wickets in a one-day game ✅ 49 runs with the bat ✅ Leading from the front ✅ 4.5-1-12-10! Kashvee Gautam stars as Chandigarh beat Arunachal Pradesh in the Women's Under 19 One Day Trophy.

“I tried to bowl wicket-to-wicket. I have learned this after watching the videos of my inspiration Jhulan Goswami,” said Gautam after her feat. ” I am a natural in-swing bowler and that’s why most of my wickets are either leg before the wicket or bowled. My aim is to complete the season with 100 wickets.”

Gautam also revealed that she taking wickets of boys during the practice matches, as she enjoys bamboozling them and shut them up forever.

“If you get the wicket of a boy, it will shut them forever. They will never try to bully you or pass comments like this game is not for girls. I really enjoy bamboozling them in the practice matches,” she added.

So far in the season, Gautam has taken 63 wickets including four five-wicket hauls and is the leading wicket-taker currently in the women’s under-23 one-day trophy.