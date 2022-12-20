I’m Not Coming Back: Jofra Archer’s Cryptic Tweet Leaves Fans Curious

New Delhi: England fast bowler Jofra Archer’s career has been marred by injuries. Archer last played for England in March last year before being ruled out of a back stress fracture. Prior to the back injury, he was struggling with an elbow injury that required a couple of surgeries. Ahead of the Pakistan tour, Archer returned to action and bowled for Lions against a test side in UAE.

Archer was roped in by Mumbai Indians in the IPL mega auction last year and the franchise is hoping for the ace pacer to be fully fit for the IPL 2023. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer recently posted a cryptic tweet, leaving the fans curious. While the context of the tweet is unknown, fans are assuming that something is wrong with Jofta Archer.

If I leave quietly I’m not coming back Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 19, 2022

Don’t worry guys, he’ll not miss ipl Bhai ko pyar m dhokha mila h? Ye tweet gf k liye kiya gya h? Ritik kumar (@Ritikku01875468) December 19, 2022

Be strong…u are talented and we love the way you play Ignore negative tweets from keyboard Warriors…and focus on your game And if you are dealing with mental health issues…share with someone but never go in darkness… I know how it feels when you are trying but unwanted Lucky.. (@LuckyGrewal01) December 19, 2022

Meanwhile, post bowling in UAE, Archer said that getting back to the Test team is his priority but he will not rush into things. “Obviously to get back to the first team is my number one priority but also getting back there as safely as possible,” he said as quoted by IndianExpress.

“I’d rather take these last few months very seriously, more serious than probably all of the rehab, because once this phase goes right then it can set me up for the next three to four years injury-free.

“I would love to play every game, but I don’t think the physio would let me. Our squad is strong enough that I can play all formats all year round.”