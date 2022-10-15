Canberra: The Deepti Sharma-Charlotte Dean Mankad saga created a huge uproar on social media as India and England cricket experts and fans came face to face in a huge debate about the spirit of the game. Deepti mankad Dean during the final ODI between India women and England women as India completed a clean sweep in the three-match series.

The matter was done and dusted now but Mitchell Starc once again brought it back to life after he warned Jos Buttler for mankading in the final T20I between Australia and England. During the firth over of England’s innings, Starc bowled a delivery to Dawid Malan which the batter defended back to the bowler. As starc was bowling back to his runup mark, he warned Jos Buttler to stay in crease.

“I’m not Deepti, but I won’t do it. That doesn’t mean you can leave early,” the stump mic caught Starc saying. Buttler replied saying, “I don’t think I did.”

Meanwhile, Australias hopes of getting a consolation win in the series were washed away as the match was called off due to rain. England won the series 2-0, having won the first two games.

The England fans were upset with Deepti’s act and felt it was against the spirit of the game. Jos Buttler himself had said that he wouldn’t have done what Deepti did to Charlotte Dean. “No, I am calling the batsman back,” Buttler had said last month a few days after Deepti’s dismissal of Dean. “No one wants to see [mankads] in the game because they always create such a talking point when it should be about the battle between bat and ball and watching great games of cricket. They always seem to happen at unsavoury times.”

The Australians on the other end sided with India. Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry said that while mankading is not fair, teams should do it against England. “I think the overall gist is no good, don’t do it, but if you’re going to do it, do it to England,” Perry quipped.