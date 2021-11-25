Chittagram: Pakistan on Thursday named 12 players for the first Test against Bangladesh to be played at the Ch. Zahoor Ahmed Cricket Stadium, Chittagong from Friday, including former captain Azhar Ali and Imam-ul-Haq in the shortlist.

The team led by Babar Azam will have Mohammad Rizwan as his vice-captain and wicketkeeper. Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead their pace attack while Shajid Khan and Nauman Ali will lead the spin bowling department in the absence of leading spinner Yasir Shah, who has been recuperating from a thumb injury since September.

Imam-ul-Haq was included in the 20-member Test squad after a brilliant domestic season in which he was the leading scorer with 488 runs. On Thursday, he moved a step closer to a Test return.

Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, and Hasan Ali have also been included in the 12-member team from which they will name the 12th man on Friday morning.

The second Test will be played from December 4 at Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium Mirpur, Dhaka.

Pakistan have played 10 Tests against Bangladesh so far, winning nine of them. ‘angladesh’s only draw came in 2015 at home when Tamim Iqbal scored a maiden Test double hundred in a record 312-run opening stand with Imrul Kayes in the second innings in Khulna.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc, wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi.