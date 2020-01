In Our Last Two World Cups we Lacked in Handling Pressure: Harmanpreet Kaur

India women cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur says their failures in the past two world cup tournaments is down to inability of how to deal with pressure situations.

At the 2017 ODI World Cup, India were beaten by England in the summit clash after suffering a late collapse while their unbeaten run at the T20 World Cup in 2018 ended in the semi-finals. “We were quite close in the last two World Cups, the only thing is we have to keep in mind how to handle pressure in the tournaments, last two World Cups we lacked in handling pressure,” Harmanpreet said on Thursday.

She continued, “This time we want to enjoy rather than taking more pressure on ourselves, thinking that it is a big tournament. We have to avoid thinking like that and focus on giving our best.”

Australia will host the T20 World Cup in February and Harmanpreet says three of Indian players have played in Women’s Big Bash League which will come handy. “Three players from our side have played WBBL there so they know the conditions well and will share that with the teammates. The wickets will be good and high-scoring in Australia. I’m feeling very positive and excited about the World Cup,” she said.

Harmanpreet is expecting her spinners to make the biggest impact. “Spinners are doing quite well. I’m very excited about the spinners and what they are going to bring for the team. The message for the youngsters is that to play their natural game without any pressure,” she said.