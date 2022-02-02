<h2>IN U-19 vs AU U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction</h2> <p></p><strong>IN U-19 vs AU U-19 ICC U-19 World Cup: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's India vs Australia at Coolidge Cricket Ground at 6:30 PM IST February 2, Wednesday: </strong>Heavyweights India and Australia will face off in a blockbuster Super League semifinal of the Under-19 World Cup on Wednesday, having beaten their opponents on the field and COVID-19 off it, on way to the last four stage. India have a strong batting presence with the likes of Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Raj Bawa, who broke Shikhar Dhawan's record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter at the U-19 World Cup with his 162 not out against Uganda, shouldering the responsibility, besides skipper Dhull and Rasheed. As far as Australia are concerned, the two-time champions will be on a high after their convincing win over Pakistan in the quarters. Australia have a bright prospect in opener Teague Wyllie. The 17-year-old has been one of the stars of the World Cup so far, showcasing his impressive array of shots and an attacking yet controlled temperament. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The U-19 World Cup toss between India vs Australia will take place at 6:00 PM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 6:30 PM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: </strong>Coolidge Cricket Ground. <p></p><h2>IN-U-19 vs AU-U-19 My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Teague Wyllie, Campbell Kellaway, Harnoor Singh, Rajangad Bawa, Cooper Connolly, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Tom Whitney, William Salzmann. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Captain:</strong> Rajangad Bawa,<strong> Vice-Captain:</strong> Cooper Connolly. <p></p><h2><strong>IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Probable Playing XIs</strong></h2> <p></p><strong>India Under-19: </strong>Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Nishant Sindhu (C), Raj Angad Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(wk), Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Vasu Vats. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Australia Under-19: </strong>Cooper Connolly, Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Aidan Cahill, Isaac Higgins, Cooper Connolly, William Salzmann, Corey Miller, Tobias Snell, Harkirat Bajwa, Tom Whitney.