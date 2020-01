IN-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction Under 19 World Cup 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricke

Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Prediction, Under 19 World Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 7, Group A IN-U19 vs SL-U19: The 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup is an upcoming international limited-overs cricket tournament scheduled to be held in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February 2020. It will be the thirteenth edition of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, and the second to be held in South Africa. Sixteen teams will be taking part in the tournament, split into four groups of four. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super League, with the bottom two teams in each group progressing to the Plate League. India are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

My Dream11 Team

Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Divyaansh Saxena, Navod Paranavithana (VC), Nipun Dananjaya, Kamil Mishara (WK), Kavindu Nadeeshan, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Amshi de Silva

IN-U19 vs SL-U19 Probable Playing XIs

India U19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Chand Jurel (WK), Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Sushant Mishra.

Sri Lanka U19: Kamil Mishara (WK), Navod Paranavithana, Ravindu Rasantha, Thaveesha Kahaduwaarachchi, Nipun Dananjaya (C), Sonal Dinusha, Ashen Daniel, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Amshi de Silva, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Dilshan Madushanka

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Vice-captain Options:

Vice-Captain Navod Paranavithana, Divyaansh Saxena

Squads

Sri Lanka U19: Nipun Dananjaya(c), Navod Paranavithana, Kamil Mishara(w), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha, Ravindu Rasantha, Mohammed Shamaaz, Thaveesha Kahaduwaarachchi, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Dilshan Madushanka, Amshi de Silva, Matheesha Pathirana, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Ashian Daniel

India U19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyansh Saxena, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shashwat Rawat, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, Siddhesh Veer

