IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, India Women vs Pakistan Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Women’s Asia Cup Match At Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

TOSS: The match toss between India Women and Pakistan women will take place on 1st October at 12:30 PM IST

Start Time: 7th October at 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

IN-W vs PK-W My Dream11 Team

Mubeena Ali, Smriti Mandhana (VC), Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Sidra Ameen, Jemimah Rodrugues, Deepti Sharma, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Diana Baig, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Renuka Singh Thakur

IN-W vs PK-W Playing XIs

India Women

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha/Meghana Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan Women

Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal