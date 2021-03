IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today’s India Women vs South Africa Women Match in Lucknow, 7:00 PM IST March 21, Sunday

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's India Women vs So

India Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s IN-W vs SA-W at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The excitement of T20I cricket continues as 2nd T20I between India Women and South Africa Women is all set to get underway on Sunday. The 2nd T20I match between IN-W vs SA-W will begin at 7:00 PM – March 21, Sunday. After facing a big defeat in the series opener, India Women will lock horns against South Africa Women to bounce back in the series. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 2nd T20I – IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, India Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Tips, IN-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XIs, IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 2nd T20I.

TOSS: The 2nd T20I toss between India Women vs South Africa Women will take place at 06:30 PM IST, March 21, Sunday

Time: 07:00 PM IST.

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Sinalo Jafta

Batters Lizelle Lee (c), Shafali Verma (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana

All-Rounders Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Harleen Deol

Bowlers Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

India Women vs South Africa Women Predicted Playing XIs

India Women Probable Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Simran Bahadur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

South Africa Women Probable Playing XI: Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

India Women vs South Africa Women Squads

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Simran Bahadur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sushma Verma, Richa Ghosh, Monica Patel, Challuru Prathyusha, Ayushi Soni, Radha Yadav, Mansi Joshi

South Africa Women squad: Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Trisha Chetty, Marizanne Kapp, Tasmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase

