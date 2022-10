IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Women’s Asia Cup Match At Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium

IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Women's Asia Cup Match At Sy

IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, India Women vs England Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Women’s Asia Cup Match At Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

TOSS: The match toss between India Women and Sri Lanka will take place on 1st October at 12:30 PM IST

Start Time: 1st October at 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

IN-W vs SL-W My Dream11 Team

A Sanjeewani, Smriti Mandhana (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Shafali Verma, Chamari Attapattu, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, M Methtananda, I Ranaweera, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Renuka Singh Thakur

IN-W vs SL-W Probable XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues/Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad/Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

Sri Lanka Women: Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Malsha Shehani, Madushika Methtananda