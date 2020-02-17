Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team India Women vs West Indies Women Prediction, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Cricket Tips For Today’s IN-W vs WI-W: The 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be the seventh ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tournament. It is scheduled to be held in Australia between 21 February and 8 March 2020. The final will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women’s Day. It will be a standalone tournament, held six months ahead of the men’s tournament. Australia are the defending champions, and will play their opening match of the tournament against India.

For the first time at the Women’s T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the use of technology to monitor front-foot no-balls for all matches during the tournament. The third umpire will call the front-foot no-balls, communicating this with the on-field umpires.

TOSS The toss between India Women and West Indies Women will take place at 9:00 AM (IST) on February 18.

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbelle

Batswomen Britney Cooper, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana (captain), Shafali Verma

All-Rounders Stafanie Taylor (vice-captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers Afy Fletcher, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

IN-W vs WI-W Squads

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol

West Indies Women Squad: Britney Cooper, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Cherry Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed, Deandra Dottin, Lee-Ann Kirby, Aaliyah Alleyne

