Dream11 Team India Under 19 vs Zimbabwe Under 19 Prediction, Quadrangular U19 Series 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 3rd Youth ODI IN-Y vs ZIM-Y: India, New Zealand, South Africa and Zimbabwe will battle in a fatal-four way contest to determine the winner of the Quadrangular U19 Series. The tournament has been staged to serve as a warm-up to the Under19 World Cup that gets underway from January 17. The 3rd Youth ODI is between India Under 19 and Zimbabwe Under 19.

TOSS – The toss between India Under 19 vs Zimbabwe Under 19 will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Divyaansh Saxena, Emmanuel Bawa, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Tilak Varma, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba (VC), Shubhang Hegde, Dylan Grant, Atharva Ankolekar, Akash Singh

IN-Y vs ZIM-Y Probable Playing XIs

India Under 19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Chand Jurel (WK), Shashwat Rawat, Shubhang Hegde, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Vidyadhar Patil, Akash Singh.

Zimbabwe Under 19: Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Emmanuel Bawa, Dion Myers (C), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Taurayi Tugwete, Dane Schadendorf, Gareth Chirawu (WK), Nkosilathi Nungu, Dylan Grant, Tadiwanashe Nyangani.

Captain Options: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Wesley Madhevere

Vice-captain Options: Priyam Garg, Dion Myers

Zimbabwe Under 19: Milton Shumba, Wesley Madhevere, Emmanuel Bawa, Dion Myers(c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Taurayi Tugwete, Dane Schadendorf, Gareth Chirawu(w), Nkosilathi Nungu, Dylan Grant, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Samuel Ruwisi, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Privilege Chesa, Brandon James, Luke Oldknow

India Under 19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shashwat Rawat, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, CTL Rakshan, Divyansh joshi, Kumar Kushagra, Akash Singh, Shubhang Hegde, Vidyadhar Patil

