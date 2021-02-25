The third Test match between India and England is being played at the historic Motera Stadium which has now been renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium. The match will be remembered for a long time as it is the first one to be played at the biggest cricket venue in the world as it has a capacity of 132000 people. However, there is a big dark spot on this game as many fans on Twitter slammed the pitch for its deteriorating condition on day 2 itself. <p></p> <p></p>In the first two sessions on Day 2, 17 wickets fell as India lost seven while England were just restricted on just 81. <p></p> <p></p>The fans on Twitter came up with some hilarious memes to describe the pitch. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pitch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pitch</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsENG</a> <p></p> <p></p>Curetor took Inspiration from here - <a href="https://t.co/k0JSoOlxms">pic.twitter.com/k0JSoOlxms</a></p> <p></p> Darshan Shrikhande (@DarshanShrikha2) <a href="https://twitter.com/DarshanShrikha2/status/1364913035534458880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 25, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">When you take swatch-bharat abhiyan too seriously !! &#x1f602;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PinkBallTest?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PinkBallTest</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MoteraTestMatch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MoteraTestMatch</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pitch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pitch</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/swatchbharat?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#swatchbharat</a> <a href="https://t.co/8M4oMD6BKJ">pic.twitter.com/8M4oMD6BKJ</a></p> <p></p> Pranav Kadam &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; (@pranav_kdm27) <a href="https://twitter.com/pranav_kdm27/status/1364900412453576707?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 25, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">People who booked tickets for 5 day test match <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pitch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pitch</a> curator after every wicket: <a href="https://t.co/IKe5JN7TxC">pic.twitter.com/IKe5JN7TxC</a></p> <p></p> khooni kheer &#x1f60e;&#x1f60e; (@pankajpsp) <a href="https://twitter.com/pankajpsp/status/1364927253621039106?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 25, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCCI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCCI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pitch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pitch</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PinkBallTest?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PinkBallTest</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsENG</a> <p></p>England Players to Pitch Curator: <a href="https://t.co/xOXxbWw9b2">pic.twitter.com/xOXxbWw9b2</a></p> <p></p> Sachin Singh (@itssachinsingh) <a href="https://twitter.com/itssachinsingh/status/1364927601496612869?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 25, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pitch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pitch</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsENG</a> <p></p>Pitch Curator to England: <a href="https://t.co/PAn0UnJ2FL">pic.twitter.com/PAn0UnJ2FL</a></p> <p></p> Sachin Singh (@itssachinsingh) <a href="https://twitter.com/itssachinsingh/status/1364926962771185666?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 25, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Looking at the dust erupting everytime ball hits the ground<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsENG</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsENG_2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsENG_2021</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pitch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pitch</a> <a href="https://t.co/gjABakbRIg">pic.twitter.com/gjABakbRIg</a></p> <p></p> Tanveer Ali (@eyes_say_it_al) <a href="https://twitter.com/eyes_say_it_al/status/1364919165463658496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 25, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">After seeing the pitch condition at Narendra Modi stadium, Motera, Batsman of both teams <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pitch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pitch</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvENG</a> <a href="https://t.co/R1BHQufiO1">pic.twitter.com/R1BHQufiO1</a></p> <p></p> Ritesh Ranjan (@riteshranjann) <a href="https://twitter.com/riteshranjann/status/1364913503086149640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 25, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Just a picture of pitch at Lord's for coming English Summer &#x1f923;&#x1f923;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pitch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pitch</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsENG_2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsENG_2021</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MoteraCricketStadium?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MoteraCricketStadium</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Axar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Axar</a> <p></p><a href="https://twitter.com/ICC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ICC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MichaelVaughan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MichaelVaughan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WasimJaffer14?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WasimJaffer14</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/virendersehwag?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@virendersehwag</a> <a href="https://t.co/IFIjOHTkRc">pic.twitter.com/IFIjOHTkRc</a></p> <p></p> Kombat Cyborg (@CyborgKombat) <a href="https://twitter.com/CyborgKombat/status/1364931436541747200?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 25, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Batsmen on this pitch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsENG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pitch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pitch</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/englandcricket?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@englandcricket</a> <a href="https://t.co/oNQdowrmSj">pic.twitter.com/oNQdowrmSj</a></p> <p></p> Have fun (@captorcrazy) <a href="https://twitter.com/captorcrazy/status/1364928645647634432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 25, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Our gully cricket pitch was better than Motera Pitch &#x1f642;.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsENG_2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsENG_2021</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pitch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pitch</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/axar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#axar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bbccricket?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bbccricket</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCCI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCCI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cricket?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cricket</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ahmedabad?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ahmedabad</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/axarpatel?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#axarpatel</a> <a href="https://t.co/e0vhPMVH0Y">pic.twitter.com/e0vhPMVH0Y</a></p> <p></p> Adarsh Singh (@I__amadarsh) <a href="https://twitter.com/I__amadarsh/status/1364926628166397956?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 25, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p>