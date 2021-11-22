<strong>Kolkata</strong>: Left-arm spinner Axar Patel joked in a video chat with Harshal Patel that it looks like 'Patels are winning everything'. The comment came after Harshal said that player of the match awards are shared between them. <p></p> <p></p>After Harshal won the Player of the Match award on debut for figures of 2/25 in the second T20I at Ranchi, it was Axar's turn to claim the award for his spell of 3/9 in India inflicting a 3-0 clean sweep over New Zealand in the T20I series at Kolkata. Harshal, on the other hand, took the 'gamechanger' award at Eden Gardens for his spell of 2/26 and playing a handy cameo of 18 off 11 balls. <p></p> <p></p>"I don't know, we haven't decided it but it seems like the Man of the Match will stay between us Patels!" joked Harshal in a video uploaded by BCCI on Monday. Axar laughingly replied, "It looks like Patels are winning everything." <p></p> <p></p>Commenting on his spell which broke the back of New Z'aland's chase, Axar said, "It feels great to start your over with a wicket. It gives you a different level of confidence altogether. The ball was stopping and it was spinning too. So, I was having a lot of fun. That's why I believe I got three wickets in the Power-play." <p></p> <p></p>Quizzed about his debut series, Harshal remarked, "It was an exceptional feeling. I mean, I didn't expect the debut match to go this well because all my debuts before today have never been this good. But I executed my skills well and the result was also in our favour and we ended up winning the game." <p></p> <p></p>Harshal quipped that the change in results leading to his call-up in the Indian team have mainly been due to a shift in mindset. "The change for me has mainly been in the mindset. I had all these skills previously as well. The mindset change in the last two years has now fetched me the results. Whatever I did in the IPL, I had decided to carry the same mindset in this series. Those things are working for me and I am very happy about it." <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;