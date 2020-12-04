Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal replaced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as the concussion substitute in the first T20I against Australia at Manuka Oval in Brisbane. Jadeja was hit on the helmet by Mitchell Starc’s nasty bouncer in the last over of the innings. However, Jadeja played a fantastic 23-ball 44 runs knock and remained not out to take the Indian team to 161/7 in 20 overs.

Jadeja didn’t come out to field during Australia’s innings as Chahal was named his concussion substitute. The leg-spinner will be allowed to bowl the quota of overs according to the ICC rules.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to give the update on the situation and stated that Jadeja is being by the board’s Medical Team.

“UPDATE: Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team,” BCCI tweeted.

Australia head coach Justin Langer was not happy with the decision and had a chat with the match-referee regarding the situation.

Jadeja also looked uncomfortable while running as he was struggling with his hamstring in the later stage of the innings.

However, with his 44*-run knock, Jadeja now holds the record of highest T20I score For India at no. 7. He surpassed former India captain MS Dhoni was who scored 38 runs in 18 balls vs England at the Wankhede in 2012.

While Rahul continued his decent form and slammed his 12th T20I century, but he failed to convert it into a big score and got dismissed for 51. He slammed five fours and a six in his 39-ball knock.

Henriques was the pick of the Australian bowlers as he returned with figures of 3/22. Starc made two scalps while Zampa and Swepson picked one wicket apiece.