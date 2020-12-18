Jasprit Bumrah bowled a brilliant opening spell to send back Australia's openers, leaving the hosts tottering at 35 for 2 after their pacers dismissed India for 244 during an eventful first session of the opening Day-Night Test's second day at the Adelaide Oval. Joe Burns - 8 - and Matthew Wade - 8 - were prepared to play the tough waiting game till Bumrah - 2/8 - bowled fast and full to trap both of them leg before as India ended on the right side of 'Umpires Call' on both occasions. LIVE CRICKET SCORE <p></p> <p></p>Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami also kept things tight although they were a little more on the shorter side during the session compared to Bumrah, who reaped dividends for bowling fuller deliveries. <p></p> <p></p>Marnus Labuschagne - 16 not out - lived a charmed life when Wriddhiman Saha, touted as the best wicket-keeper in world, missed a tough but gettable caught behind off Bumrah. <p></p> <p></p>Labuschagne was insanely lucky when Bumrah dropped a dolly at fine leg after the batsman had mis-timed a pull shot off Shami. He went into the break with Steve Smith - 1 batting, 7 balls - for company. <p></p> <p></p>The Australian openers were ready to stay put and wait but Bumrah angled a fuller one into Wade, which rapped him on the pads while he was trying to whip it to mid-wicket. <p></p> <p></p>Burns, the man going through a bad patch, also did all the hard work before Bumrah fired one fast and full into the block-hole and got the decision in his favour. <p></p> <p></p>At the start of the day, India's tail-enders contributed precious little as the first innings folded in just 93.1 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Mitchell Starc - 4/53 in 21 overs - and Pat Cummins - 3/48 in 21.1 overs - dismissed the last four batsmen for an addition of only 11 runs to the overnight score. <p></p> <p></p>In fact, India lost seven wickets for 56 runs starting with skipper Virat Kohli's run-out caused by a poor call from vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. <p></p> <p></p>On Friday, Ravichandran Ashwin - 15 - got one to rear up from length as Cummins got his second wicket and India's seventh in the first over of the day. <p></p> <p></p>Saha - 9 - also didn't trouble the scorers, getting out on his overnight tally while chasing a wide delivery from Starc. <p></p> <p></p>Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah hit a boundary each but that was just tail-enders' bravado as the innings folded in just 25 balls on the second day. <p></p> <p></p>If one goes by how the pink ball matches at Adelaide have panned out, India have scored at least 75 runs less than what should have been a fighting first innings total. In the end, Kohli's dismissal might just cost them dearly.