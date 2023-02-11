IND Vs AUS 1st Test: Twitter Storms Following Team India's Dominant Start To Border Gavaskar Trophy

Rohit Sharma-led Team India has defeated Pat Cummins' Australia in a dominant manner by an inning and 132 runs at the VCA stadium in Nagpur. The hosts performed in a dominant fashion with both bat and ball and completely decimated the Aussies to start this Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ravindra Jadeja's fifer in the first innings lead the charge and restricted the Aussies to 177 runs. In answer, Team India managed to put 400 runs on the scoreboard and put a massive lead of 223 runs on the visitors. Rohit Sharma smashed a crucial century and anchored the Indian innings. While Jadeja and Axar Patel added marvelous half-centuries to their account. Mohammed Shami played a cameo inning of 37 runs too.

How many Australian teams have come to India and played like this? This is embarrassing performance from them. #INDvsAUS Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 11, 2023

Domination ? Outstanding effort from India to go 1-0 up against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ?#WTC23 | #INDvAUS | ?: https://t.co/69XuLpfYpL pic.twitter.com/d6VR2t7Zyp ICC (@ICC) February 11, 2023

??????? ?? ??????! #TeamIndia ?? win by an innings & 1 3 2 runs and take a 1 -0 lead in the series ???? What a start to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 ?? Scorecard https://t.co/SwTGoyHfZx #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/jCVDsoJ3i6 BCCI (@BCCI) February 11, 2023

Then in the third innings, Indian bowlers led by the marquee spinner Ravi Ashwin. He not only grabbed a fifer but also equaled the record of legendary Anil Kumble for the most five-wicket haul in India in test cricket.

Never judge a pitch until both teams have batted on it. If both teams struggle, it's the pitch. If just one team struggles, it's the skills. Well played Team India ?? ?? #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/b7QgZXlCXU Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 11, 2023

Debutant Todd Murphy was the sole Aussie performer that managed to put on an impressive performance with his 7-wicket haul which included the wickets of Virat Kohli, Chesteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja.

The whole cricket fraternity is congratulating Rohit Sharma and company for their spectacular performance. It only took them 195 balls to bowl out Australia in their second innings and end the match on the third day itself.