Ajinkya Rahane will have his task cut out when he walks out as India captain for the remaining three Tests of the ongoing tour of Australia in the backdrop of a humiliating defeat in Adelaide. Rahane is set to lead India in the absence of Virat Kohli who is returning home for the birth of his first child. <p></p> <p></p>While the energy and intensity that Kohli brings with his on-field presence will surely be missed by the touring party, there's no doubt that Rahane will prove to be an able leader. At least that what the experts reckon. <p></p> <p></p>Rahane is polar opposite to Kohli's in-your-face attitude with the former coming across as a mild-mannered individual, something which former Australia international Brad Hodge can attest to due to the fact that he played alongside him for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. <p></p> <p></p>Hodge says Rahane is 'the mirror image' of legendary batsman Rahul Dravid. <p></p> <p></p>"He (Rahane) is very true, very loyal, very honest, a nice guy to spend some time around, and is very much and I don't know whether this is co-incidence or not the mirror image of Rahul Dravid," Hodge was quoted as saying by <em>Sydney Morning Herald</em>. "Both have got great qualities, they are happy to communicate with everyone, spend time with all different walks of life. He is well balanced, not ego-centric and loves cricket." <p></p> <p></p>"Long before that, what I knew of him was he was a very gentle individual anyway. Just well-mannered, kind, well spoken, just a nice person to spend time with. He has good credentials to skipper a team, for sure," he added. <p></p> <p></p>It was under Kohli that India won their first ever Test series on Australian soil in 2018-19 and while his absence will be felt, Rahane isn't someone who is new to captaincy. <p></p> <p></p>In fact, he has led India twice before in Test cricket - in 2017 against Australia in Dharamshala and in 2018 against Afghanistan in Bangalore. He led them to victory on both the occasions. <p></p> <p></p>The second Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26.