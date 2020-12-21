Australia opener Joe Burns will not dish out any advice for his India counterpart, at least not before the ongoing Test series between the two teams gets over. Shaw, earmarked as the next big thing in Indian cricket, has been struggling with form during the ongoing tour with scores of 0 and 4 in the first Test that the tourists lost by eight wickets on Saturday.

Shaw was dismissed in similar fashion in both the innings with the Australia exploiting his weakness against the moving delivery. There are unconfirmed reports that the 21-year-old may be replaced by Shubman Gill for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

“I wouldn’t give him any advice as I am playing against him. I’m hoping that he makes no runs at all. I actually don’t know what form he is been in. I haven’t been following him,” Burns said while replying to a query from ANI.

“He is obviously a quality player if he is playing for India. I might give advice at the end of the series, but not after the first game,” he added.

Burns himself was battling poor form but came good after an epic India collapse saw them being shot out for a record 36 – their lowest total in Test history. Burns then hit an attacking unbeaten half-century as Australia overhauled the target of 90 with ease and take 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

With India losing two of their top performers in captain Virat Kohli (paternity leave) and fast bowler Mohammed Shami (injury) for the remainder of the series, Australia are the favourites to lift the Border-Gavaskar Trophy now.

“We know we have opened up some scars,” Burns said. “We just have to prepare well, start well, carry on the momentum from the first Test. Shami and Virat are obviously big losses for India … it’s always hard to replace world-class players like that. In saying that, the Indian team has very good depth as well. So they’re still going to be very challenging.”

The second Test starts from December 26 and the 31-year-old is confident the form Australia pacers have shown in the series opener will continue in the next three matches as well.

“The next Test is going to play a crucial role in the result of the series,” Burns said. “We’re the best team in the world. We’re confident against everyone at every venue. Our bowlers are unbelievable … they have done it for a long time. We know – game in, game out – they’re going to be doing that and putting pressure on the opposition. It’s a great luxury,” he said.

Burns may have sealed his spot as an opener with timely return to form but makeshift opener Matthew Wade may have to make space for David Warner who is targeting a return in Melbourne following a groin strain.

Wade scored 33 off 53 in the second dig after opening the batting for the first time in his red-ball career.

“Wadey’s role can’t be understated,” Burns said. “We got through the first hour, which is crucial against the new ball. Those chases can be tricky, especially when you see a team get bundled out for 30 odd, and we knew they had to be aggressive … I just loved Wadey’s intent. He kept the momentum rolling straight into our innings, he didn’t let them get on top of us at any stage.”