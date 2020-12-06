Virat Kohli Creates History, Becomes First Indian Captain to Win T20I Series in SENA Countries

Indian captain Virat Kohli added another milestone to his already illustrious resume by becoming the first skipper to win a T20I series in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia – SENA countries. Shikhar Dhawan struck a brilliant half-century, while Hardik Pandya struck an unbeaten 22-ball 42 to take India home with six wickets in hands in the second T20 International against Australia on Sunday. Courtesy of the win, India take a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match rubber.

With this, Kohli became the first Indian skipper to win a T20I series in all SENA countries – Australia (2020), England (2018), New Zealand (2020), South Africa (2018). India win over Australia in the second T20I was also their 10th consecutive victory in the shortest format, their longest streak ever which dates back to their win in Mumbai against West Indies.

Under Kohli’s leadership, India began 2020 with a 2-0 win over Sri Lanka and followed it up with complete annihilation of New Zealand by 5-0. Continuing their magnificent form in the T20Is, the men in blue have won the first two T20Is against Australia to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Interestingly, India’s win percentage of 71.66 since World T20 in 2016 is also the best among all teams. India have registered 43 wins in 60 completed matches. During this period India won series in Australia (2020), England (2018), New Zealand (2020), South Africa (2018), West Indies (2019), Sri Lanka (2017), Zimbabwe (2016) and Ireland (2018).

On Sunday, India chased down the 195-run target with two balls to spare and six wickets left. This was India’s third-highest successful run chase against Australia in T20I match. India hold the top-two spots having chased down 202 in Rajkot in 2013 and 198 at the SCG in 2016.

Also, this is the seventh time when Kohli’s men chased down a 190-plus target in T20I cricket. The next best is five, achieved by England, followed by Australia (4) and West Indies (3).