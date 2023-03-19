Advertisement

IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Mitchell Starc On Fire, Dismissed Rohit, Gill, Surya In Venomous Spell | WATCH

The left-arm pacer dismissed Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav in a stunning early spell and put the visitors in command

Updated: March 19, 2023 2:28 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
Visakhapatnam: Team India is facing Steve Smith's Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Mitchell Starc once again threw the Indian team on the back foot early on.

The left-arm pacer dismissed Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav in a stunning early spell and put the visitors in command. He first sent Shubman Gill back on a duck in the first over itself and then a lethal two-wicket maiden from him sent both Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in the same over.

The star Aussie pacer then went on to dismiss the hero from the previous match, KL Rahul on a low score of 9. Team India is on the back foot early in the game after losing four wickets in the first 9 overs itself. Starc just like the previous match has been the biggest and most lethal weapon in the Aussie's arsenal.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

