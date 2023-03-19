Team India is facing Steve Smith's Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Mitchell Starc once again threw the Indian team on the back foot early on.

The left-arm pacer dismissed Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav in a stunning early spell and put the visitors in command. He first sent Shubman Gill back on a duck in the first over itself and then a lethal two-wicket maiden from him sent both Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in the same over.