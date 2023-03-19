Advertisement
IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Mitchell Starc On Fire, Dismissed Rohit, Gill, Surya In Venomous Spell | WATCH
The left-arm pacer dismissed Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav in a stunning early spell and put the visitors in command
Visakhapatnam: Team India is facing Steve Smith's Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Mitchell Starc once again threw the Indian team on the back foot early on. The left-arm pacer dismissed Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav in a stunning early spell and put the visitors in command. He first sent Shubman Gill back on a duck in the first over itself and then a lethal two-wicket maiden from him sent both Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in the same over.
#SuryakumarYadav was dismissed for a golden duck for two consecutive innings ?Starc Lbw Surya- 0(1) in 1st ODI. Starc Lbw Surya - 0(1) in 2nd ODI.#INDvsAUS #Vizag #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/3oDQmUNHXk Pravin Patil (@BooksAndCricket) March 19, 2023
Great catch in the Slips by Steve SmithRohit Sharma's wicket #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/2fCM6uDKh8 dilse FAN (@iemSRKian) March 19, 2023
Shubman Gill wicket #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/6pLv6YOmWodilse FAN (@iemSRKian) March 19, 2023
The star Aussie pacer then went on to dismiss the hero from the previous match, KL Rahul on a low score of 9. Team India is on the back foot early in the game after losing four wickets in the first 9 overs itself. Starc just like the previous match has been the biggest and most lethal weapon in the Aussie's arsenal. India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Play Umran Malik In Place Of..: Aakash Chopra Suggests Major Change In Indian Playing XI Ahead Of IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
18 Mar 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 183 runs
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
16 Mar 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
Match Abandoned
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
17 Mar 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat Australia by 5 wickets
Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score - Match 6 - ODI
16 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 9 runs (D/L method)
Advertisement
COMMENTS