IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Mitchell Starc's Fifer Lead Lethal Aussie Attack To Restrict India On 117
Rohit Sharma-led Team India is competing with Steve Smith's Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
Australia's lethal pacer Mitchell Starc once again rose to the occasion and stunned the Indian team with his absolute fire-breathing bowling. The left-arm pacer grabbed a fifer and helped visitors in restricting the Men in Blue on 117 runs. He grabbed the first and last wicket of the Indian innings. He gave India four early blows and threw India on the back foot. The hosts failed to recover from it.
Innings Break!#TeamIndia are all out for 117 runs in 26 overs.Scorecard - https://t.co/c1NbIfpAkg #INDvAUS @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/XnMVm7s4Xp BCCI (@BCCI) March 19, 2023
Virat Kohli was looking good but he failed to turn the start he got into a huge score. He was dismissed by Nathan Ellis. Mitchell Starc got support from Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis as they completely outclassed the Indian batting. Abbott grabbed three wickets, while Ellis picked two scalps. Indian all-rounder Axar Patel did show some valiant efforts and fired a couple of powerful shots but in the end had to watch Starc wrap up the Indian innings from the non-striker's end. Team India could only manage to score 117 runs. Aussies can chase it but would like to avoid the batting collapse in the first innings.
