Rohit Sharma-led Team India is competing with Steve Smith's Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Australia's lethal pacer Mitchell Starc once again rose to the occasion and stunned the Indian team with his absolute fire-breathing bowling.

The left-arm pacer grabbed a fifer and helped visitors in restricting the Men in Blue on 117 runs. He grabbed the first and last wicket of the Indian innings. He gave India four early blows and threw India on the back foot. The hosts failed to recover from it.