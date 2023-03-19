Advertisement

Steve Smith-led Australia have defeated Rohit Sharma's Team India by 10 wickets at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh to level the series 1-1.

Updated: March 19, 2023 5:38 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
Visakhapatnam: Steve Smith-led Australia have defeated Rohit Sharma's Team India by 10 wickets at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh to level the series 1-1. The visitors demonstrated a dominant performance with both bat and ball and completely outclassed the hosts in all sectors.

Australia's lethal pacer Mitchell Starc once again rose to the occasion and stunned the Indian team with his absolute fire-breathing bowling. He was the biggest hero of the Australian victory. He helped his side in restricting India to the score of 117 runs. He gave India four early blows and threw India on the back foot. The hosts failed to recover from it.

Virat Kohli was looking good but he failed to turn the start he got into a huge score. He was dismissed by Nathan Ellis. Mitchell Starc got support from Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis as they completely outclassed the Indian batting.

Abbott grabbed three wickets, while Ellis picked two scalps. Indian all-rounder Axar Patel did show some valiant efforts and fired a couple of powerful shots but in the end, had to watch Starc wrap up the Indian innings from the non-striker's end. Team India could only manage to score 117 runs.

There wasn't much in the chase either as the Aussie openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh chased the small target without breaking a sweat. Both of them smashed blazing half-centuries and helped their side chase the target with 10 wickets and 39 overs remaining.

Now, the series decider would be played at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on 22nd March.

