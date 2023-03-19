Rohit Sharma-led Team India is competing with Steve Smith's Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Aussie star pacer Mitchell Starc threw the hosts on the back foot with his fire-breathing lethal bowling spell.

The Men in Blue lost the first five wickets on the score of 49 by the 10th over itself. They lost their sixth wicket in form of Virat Kohli in the 16th over. Team India's hero of the first ODI KL Rahul failed to perform in the second ODI as he fell victim to a venomous delivery from the left-arm Aussie pacer.