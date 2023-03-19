Advertisement

IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Twitter Erupts With Hilarious Memes After Mitchell Starc Dismisses KL Rahul On 9 Runs

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is competing with Steve Smith's Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Updated: March 19, 2023 3:23 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
Visakhapatnam: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is competing with Steve Smith's Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Aussie star pacer Mitchell Starc threw the hosts on the back foot with his fire-breathing lethal bowling spell.

The Men in Blue lost the first five wickets on the score of 49 by the 10th over itself. They lost their sixth wicket in form of Virat Kohli in the 16th over. Team India's hero of the first ODI KL Rahul failed to perform in the second ODI as he fell victim to a venomous delivery from the left-arm Aussie pacer.

An absolute stunner from Mitchell Starc caught KL Rahul by surprise and hit him in the pads. The umpire straight away raised his finger, declaring the star batter out. Rahul after a brief discussion with Virat Kohli went upstairs to the third umpire who after his assessment stuck with the on-field umpire's decision.

Social media once again went right after the LSG skipper over his performance and this time targeted his consistency. The whole of Twitter is flooded with hilarious memes on KL Rahul's knock in the second ODI. However, that has been the scene of the entire Indian batting line-up, none of them was able to counter the spearhead attack from Mitchell Starc.

IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Twitter Erupts With Hilarious Memes After Mitchell Starc Dismisses KL Rahul On 9 Runs

