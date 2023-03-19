Advertisement
IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Twitter Erupts With Hilarious Memes After Mitchell Starc Dismisses KL Rahul On 9 Runs
Rohit Sharma-led Team India is competing with Steve Smith's Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
Visakhapatnam: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is competing with Steve Smith's Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Aussie star pacer Mitchell Starc threw the hosts on the back foot with his fire-breathing lethal bowling spell. The Men in Blue lost the first five wickets on the score of 49 by the 10th over itself. They lost their sixth wicket in form of Virat Kohli in the 16th over. Team India's hero of the first ODI KL Rahul failed to perform in the second ODI as he fell victim to a venomous delivery from the left-arm Aussie pacer.
#indvsaus #klrahul #venkateshprasad pic.twitter.com/BokAUu3FITCric666 (@Cric666official) March 19, 2023
Venkatesh Prasad to Aakash Chopra after KL Rahul flop show again : pic.twitter.com/cahVGshUaGUmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) March 19, 2023
#KLRahul? mr. Consistent ?? pic.twitter.com/UDeVum3mdElove bhaiya ? (@meme_goddd) March 19, 2023
KL Rahul did it.#INDvsAUS #SuryakumarYadav #SanjuSamson https://t.co/P3TqX73rzqStraight Drive (@MayaCreations3) March 19, 2023
#Klrahul #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/rorc7tKJ6SShubham Mishra ?? (@Mishra517) March 19, 2023
An absolute stunner from Mitchell Starc caught KL Rahul by surprise and hit him in the pads. The umpire straight away raised his finger, declaring the star batter out. Rahul after a brief discussion with Virat Kohli went upstairs to the third umpire who after his assessment stuck with the on-field umpire's decision.
KL Rahul trolling wapas se start .Mitchell starc ?#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/2Iagcg8noe Abhinav Jha ?? (@abhinavj617) March 19, 2023
pic.twitter.com/4fe6kniIEw ????????????????? (@Princeakshun07) March 19, 2023
Kl Rahul after couple of shots https://t.co/JYBXc0kSXm pic.twitter.com/adOYmEehe8s r via A (@Ar_1_s) March 19, 2023
King B KL Rahul moment? pic.twitter.com/qOuSoSJ0XNB K L Rahul (@Mishrayaar_) March 19, 2023
Social media once again went right after the LSG skipper over his performance and this time targeted his consistency. The whole of Twitter is flooded with hilarious memes on KL Rahul's knock in the second ODI. However, that has been the scene of the entire Indian batting line-up, none of them was able to counter the spearhead attack from Mitchell Starc.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI: Twitter Erupts With Hilarious Memes After Mitchell Starc Dismisses KL Rahul On 9 Runs
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
18 Mar 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 183 runs
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
16 Mar 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
Match Abandoned
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
17 Mar 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat Australia by 5 wickets
Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score - Match 6 - ODI
16 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 9 runs (D/L method)
Advertisement
COMMENTS