IND Vs AUS: 3rd Border Gavaskar Trophy Test Could Be Shifted Out Of Dharamshala- Report
The groundsmen are having a hard time getting the pitch ready for the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia, so as per reports the game might be moved out of Dharamshala.
New Delhi: The groundsmen are having a hard time getting the pitch ready for the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia, so as per reports the game might be moved out of Dharamshala. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association is optimistic that they will be able to get the pitch ready in time, despite the fact that the work has been slowed significantly by the region's frequent rains. "There is still some work need to be done near the side area of the pitch. We are hopeful that things will be ready before the game. The HPCA will take a call after the BCCI inspection. We have re-laid whole surface with proper drainage and have added sprinkle to the ground. Some work is still pending and as three weeks is left we feel the work will be completed," a source in HPCA told The Indian Express. "In case the Test is moved out, even the curators at the new venue need time to get the pitch ready. A final call is expected by Monday or Tuesday," the source further added. On February 12, the BCCI's inspection team will be in Dharamshala, and a decision is expected by Monday or Tuesday of this week. The last time Dharamshala hosted a Test match was way back in 2017 between India and Australia. However. the venue has hosted ODIs and T20Is regularly.
