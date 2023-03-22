Rohit Sharma-led Team India is competing against Steve Smith's Australia in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Chepauk Stadium. The series is currently leveled 1-1 and the series decider is being played in Chennai. Hardik Pandya once again rose to the occasion and brought Team India back in the match

The visitors got off to an explosive start once again with the help of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh's stunning opening partnership. However, it was put to an end by Hardik Pandya in the 11th over as he dismissed Travis Head on a score of 33. Head along with Marsh joined 68 runs opening partnership for the Aussies.