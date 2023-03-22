Advertisement
IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI: Hardik Pandya's Stunning Opening Spell, Dismisses Travis Head, Steve Smith In Quick Succession
Rohit Sharma-led Team India is competing against Steve Smith's Australia in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Chepauk Stadium.
Chennai: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is competing against Steve Smith's Australia in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Chepauk Stadium. The series is currently leveled 1-1 and the series decider is being played in Chennai. Hardik Pandya once again rose to the occasion and brought Team India back in the match The visitors got off to an explosive start once again with the help of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh's stunning opening partnership. However, it was put to an end by Hardik Pandya in the 11th over as he dismissed Travis Head on a score of 33. Head along with Marsh joined 68 runs opening partnership for the Aussies.
First breakthrough by Hardik Pandya.Aus 68-1 #CricketTwitter #AUSvIND #INDvsAUS3rdodi pic.twitter.com/3gRH6FHPE8 Tushar Chaudhary (@Tushaargurjar) March 22, 2023
The MVP of Indian limited over team - Hardik Pandya. pic.twitter.com/J7IxgIEigIJohns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 22, 2023
Hardik Pandya strikes again in his very next over and this time he dismissed the Australian skipper on a duck. The Indian vice-captain brought Team India back into the match with a stunning opening spell IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Playing 11 Australia Playing 11: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
