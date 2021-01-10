Australia cricket team captain Tim Paine has been handed a 15 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire’s decision. Paine was miffed with the umpire’s decision on Day three of the Sydney Test against India.

Paine was found to have breached “Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel”.

“In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Paine, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period,” the ICC said in a statement.

The incident occurred in the 56th over of India’s first innings on Saturday when Paine criticized the umpire’s decision following an unsuccessful DRS review against Cheteshwar Pujara.

Paine admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations.

There was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth official Claire Polosak levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Meanwhile, Australia in commanding position to win the third Test as the hosts need 8 wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. Australia have a quality pace attack who bundled out India for just 36 runs in the second innings of Adelaide Test. Experienced Indian duo Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are in the middle with the visitors in the need of 309 runs to win the Test. It will be a tough task for India to pull off a victory as they are going through several injury crises with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. India will look to play for a draw.

