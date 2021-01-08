LIVE Australia vs India 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score

Ind Vs Aus, Day 3: The bowlers rose up to the task once again getting India back in the match by bowling out Australia for 338 on Day 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show as he picked up four crucial wickets and effected a stunning runout.

The hosts started the day well as Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne ensured Australia did not lose a wicket in the first hour of play. While Labuschagne fell nine runs shy of what would have been a memorable ton, Smith was back to doing what he does best – that is slam hundreds. Smith (131 off 226 balls) brought up his 27th Test hundred after having failed at Adelaide and Melbourne.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a steady start, not allowing the formidable Aussie pace-battery to make inroads with the new ball. While Rohit perished for 26, Gill went on to hit a fifty – falling just after that. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane brought in all their experience to battle some nervy moments and ensure India do not lose any more wickets at stumps on Day 2. India trail by 242 runs.

Day three – which is known to be the moving day – would be intriguing as the series is locked at 1-1 and nothing much to choose between the two teams at this point in time.