IND Vs AUS 3rd Test: Team India Eye Number 1 Spot In All Formats With Win In Indore Test
Rohit Sharma-led Team India has gained an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the four-match test series against Pat Cummins's Australia.
New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Team India has gained an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the four-match test series against Pat Cummins's Australia. The hosts would find themselves in the final of the World test championship for the second time in a row after winning the Border Gavaskar Trophy. However, this isn't the only price India would be eyeing, they would also become the number 1 team in all three formats with the win in the third test. The Indian side have showcased absolutely dominant performance in the series against the Aussies. They won the first test played in Nagpur by a massive margin of an inning and 132 runs and the Delhi test by 6 wickets. The third test is extremely crucial for the tourists as they would lose the chance to save the series if they fall short in this one. Their confidence would have taken a hit too with names like Pat Cummins and David Warner missing out. On the other hand, Team India would be really confident in their performance and would like to dethrone them from the top spot in the ICC Test rankings. The third test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy will start on 1st March at the Holkar Stadium. Steve Smith would be leading the Aussie side in the absence of Pat Cummins. While Shubman Gill is likely to come in in place of KL Rahul for Team India. Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Former Indian Captain Questions Harmanpreet Kaur's Professionalism, Slams Her For Running In A Relaxed Manner In World Cup Semi vs Australia
Anushka Sharma's Heartfelt Message For Indian Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Following Disappointing Exit From Semi-Finals
LIVE SCOREBOARD
New Zealand Vs England Live Cricket Score - 2nd Test - TEST
24 Feb 2023 03:30 IST - 28 Feb 2023
NZ trail by 297 runs
Spain Vs Isle of Man Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
24 Feb 2023 14:30 IST | 09:00 GMT
Spain beat Isle of Man by 81 runs
Spain Vs Isle of Man Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
24 Feb 2023 18:45 IST | 13:15 GMT
Match Abandoned
United Arab Emirates Vs Namibia Live Cricket Score - Match 1 - ODI
23 Feb 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 1 wicket
Nepal Vs Scotland Live Cricket Score - Match 6 - ODI
21 Feb 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Nepal beat Scotland by 2 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS