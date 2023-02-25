Rohit Sharma-led Team India has gained an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the four-match test series against Pat Cummins's Australia. The hosts would find themselves in the final of the World test championship for the second time in a row after winning the Border Gavaskar Trophy. However, this isn't the only price India would be eyeing, they would also become the number 1 team in all three formats with the win in the third test.

The Indian side have showcased absolutely dominant performance in the series against the Aussies. They won the first test played in Nagpur by a massive margin of an inning and 132 runs and the Delhi test by 6 wickets.

The third test is extremely crucial for the tourists as they would lose the chance to save the series if they fall short in this one. Their confidence would have taken a hit too with names like Pat Cummins and David Warner missing out. On the other hand, Team India would be really confident in their performance and would like to dethrone them from the top spot in the ICC Test rankings.

The third test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy will start on 1st March at the Holkar Stadium. Steve Smith would be leading the Aussie side in the absence of Pat Cummins. While Shubman Gill is likely to come in in place of KL Rahul for Team India.

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat