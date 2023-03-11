IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Fans Say Vintage Rohit Sharma As He Smashes Mitchell Starc For Six With Trademark Pull Shot

IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Fans Say Vintage Rohit Sharma As He Smashes Mitchell Starc For Six With Trademark Pull Shot

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has taken over the headlines on the third day of the fourth and final test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. He first became the 7th Indian batter to complete 17000 International runs and then came his trademark pull shot to smash a highlight reel six on Starc.

Updated: March 11, 2023 10:37 AM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
Ahmedabad: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has taken over the headlines on the third day of the fourth and final test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. He first became the 7th Indian batter to complete 17000 International runs and then came his trademark pull shot to smash a highlight reel six on Mitchell Starc.

Fans were not even done celebrating his iconic new milestone when he gave them another gift with a pull shot six. The shot has taken over the internet and fans are extremely thrilled after watching their batter in such an exemplary touch.

Australia batting first put 480 runs on the scoreboard and Team India not only wanted a good start but also a start that come at a good pace and the Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill delivered it. They joined 72 runs in the first 20 overs.

However, his splendid knock couldn't go on for long as Matthew Kuhnemann ended the short but entertaining outing of the Indian skipper. Rohit Sharma got out after scoring a quick 35 of 58 balls. He provided a good start but could have been better if he had stayed on the pitch much longer.

Also Read

More News ›
IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Fans Say Vintage Rohit Sharma As He Smashes Mitchell Starc For Six With Trademark Pull Shot
Rohit Sharma Completes 17,000 International Runs; Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli In Elite List
Cameron Green Is A Once-In-A-Generation Player: R Aswhin Reserves Big Praise For Star AUS All-Rounder
WATCH: Virat Kohli Comes Out To Bat After Close Of Day 2 Play Of IND-AUS 4th Test
An Open Letter To BCCI: Please Save The Purest Form Of Cricket
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Fans Say Vintage Rohit Sharma As He Sma...

Rohit Sharma Completes 17,000 International Runs; Joins Sach...

Live India vs Australia Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AU...

Cameron Green Is A Once-In-A-Generation Player: R Aswhin Res...

EXPLAINED: Why MS Dhoni Isn't Allowed To Play In Legends Lea...

Advertisement