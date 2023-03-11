Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has taken over the headlines on the third day of the fourth and final test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. He first became the 7th Indian batter to complete 17000 International runs and then came his trademark pull shot to smash a highlight reel six on Mitchell Starc.

Fans were not even done celebrating his iconic new milestone when he gave them another gift with a pull shot six. The shot has taken over the internet and fans are extremely thrilled after watching their batter in such an exemplary touch.