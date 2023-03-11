IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Fans Say Vintage Rohit Sharma As He Smashes Mitchell Starc For Six With Trademark Pull Shot
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has taken over the headlines on the third day of the fourth and final test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. He first became the 7th Indian batter to complete 17000 International runs and then came his trademark pull shot to smash a highlight reel six on Starc.
Ahmedabad: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has taken over the headlines on the third day of the fourth and final test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. He first became the 7th Indian batter to complete 17000 International runs and then came his trademark pull shot to smash a highlight reel six on Mitchell Starc. Fans were not even done celebrating his iconic new milestone when he gave them another gift with a pull shot six. The shot has taken over the internet and fans are extremely thrilled after watching their batter in such an exemplary touch.
"Agar main batting kar Raha hu to ek pull shot to Banta Hain"#RohitSharma? #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/xcKLCAQroDRohit Gurunath Sharma (@44thCenturyWhen) March 11, 2023
Rohit Sharma and pull shot. An eternal love story?#INDvAUSAJR (@Certified_AJR) March 11, 2023
#RohitSharma Pull shot Landed in AhmedabadThat Pull shot of him is literally drugs!#INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 #BGT2023 Asvanth (@asvanth1808) March 11, 2023
Rohit Sharma's confidence of playing pull shots ??VIPUL Pande (@VIPULPande_45_) March 11, 2023
Australia batting first put 480 runs on the scoreboard and Team India not only wanted a good start but also a start that come at a good pace and the Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill delivered it. They joined 72 runs in the first 20 overs.
Don't test rohit sharma with Short ball Mr. Strac he is not Gill.... Wohooo Slapped into the stand #RohitSharma? Baap of pull shot #INDvsAUS #AUSvsINDSHRIKANT ef (@shrikantd31) March 11, 2023
Vintage Rohit Sharma's trademark Pull at Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/lLNRdcFUBLCricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 11, 2023
Rohit Sharma with a pull shot. pic.twitter.com/WBgdRHe6d3Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 11, 2023
However, his splendid knock couldn't go on for long as Matthew Kuhnemann ended the short but entertaining outing of the Indian skipper. Rohit Sharma got out after scoring a quick 35 of 58 balls. He provided a good start but could have been better if he had stayed on the pitch much longer.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Fans Say Vintage Rohit Sharma As He Smashes Mitchell Starc For Six With Trademark Pull Shot
Cameron Green Is A Once-In-A-Generation Player: R Aswhin Reserves Big Praise For Star AUS All-Rounder
LIVE SCOREBOARD
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 4th Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 09:30 IST - 13 Mar 2023
IND trail by 397 runs
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 03:30 IST - 13 Mar 2023
SL lead by 60 runs
United Arab Emirates Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 2 - ODI
10 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
Papua New Guinea beat United Arab Emirates by 56 runs
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
09 Mar 2023 14:30 IST | 09:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat England by 6 wickets
Nepal Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 1 - ODI
09 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
Nepal beat Papua New Guinea by 52 runs
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
06 Mar 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat England by 50 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS