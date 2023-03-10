IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Edges Close To Anil Kumble's Massive Record

Ahmedabad: Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked a six-wicket haul in a magical display of skills on a tough Ahmedabad pitch as India bowled out Australia for 480 on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test of the series on Friday. This was Ashwin's 32nd five-wicket haul in test cricket and with it, he is now edging closer to a massive record held by legend Anil Kumble.

The legendary Anil Kumble is not only India's leading wicket-taker but also holds countless other records. One such record is for most test fifers. Kumble got 35 test five-wicket hauls in front of his name and Ashwin has taken his tally to 32 after his performance on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

He just needs to get three more fifers to equal the record with Kumble and he would once again get the opportunity to lessen the gap in the second innings of the match.

On a pitch that still hasn't shown signs of a sharp turn, Ashwin single-handedly got India back in the match. After picking three wickets in the second session, Ashwin took three more to get his six-fer and wrap Australia's innings at 167.2 overs.

For the visitors, posting a big total on a nice batting pitch was possible thanks to left-handed opener Usman Khawaja's marathon 180, and Cameron Green smashing his first Test century through an entertaining 114.

The final session began with instant success for India as Usman Khawaja missed a straighter ball from Axar Patel and was struck plumb in front of the stumps. With the pitch still being good to bat, Lyon and Murphy were able to get ten boundaries collectively off Axar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami.

Ashwin finally gave India success when he beat Murphy on the inside edge with an arm ball to trap him lbw and in his next over, the ace off-spinner drew an outside edge off Lyon, which was caught by slip after ricocheting off the wicketkeeper's pad, ending Australia''s innings.

