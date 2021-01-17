Well, he is a bowler and hence you do not expect Shardul Thakur to hit a six - that too, to get off the mark. If that was not enough, it was his first scoring shot in Test cricket. Thakur hit a six off Pat Cummins to get off the mark on day three during the fourth and final Test at Gabba, Brisbane on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>With the six, Thakur became the second Indian player whose first scoring shot in Test cricket is a six. The first Indian to hit a six as their first scoring shot in Test cricket is wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Interestingly, Thakur came into bat at the departure of Pant. <p></p> <p></p>The six off the No 1 bowler in Tests has got fans reacting: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">But Pat Cummins in the No 1 ranked bowler! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvsIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvsIND</a></p> <p></p>Shardul Thakur - <a href="https://t.co/LKx7CeecTS">pic.twitter.com/LKx7CeecTS</a> <p></p> <p></p> Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) <a href="https://twitter.com/vlp1994/status/1350644210865618944?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 17, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Shardul Thakur hit Cummins out of the attack. No batsman reached this level in Test Cricket</p> <p></p> Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) <a href="https://twitter.com/Ittzz_Rahul/status/1350646420424966148?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 17, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">shardul thakur after hitting cummins for two classic boundaries <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsAUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsAUS</a> <a href="https://t.co/h88oHR0gwx">pic.twitter.com/h88oHR0gwx</a></p> <p></p> Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) <a href="https://twitter.com/NeecheSeTopper/status/1350646528361197570?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 17, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Shardul Thakur starts his Test cricket with a six against World Number 1 Test bowler Pat Cummins.</p> <p></p> Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) <a href="https://twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns/status/1350643296423448577?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 17, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Thakur is no muck with the bat, he can bowl well and wield his willow effectively. He has six fifties to his name in first-class cricket. <p></p> <p></p>With India in a spot of bother, Thakur would be expected to get among the runs and help cut down the trail. <p></p> <p></p>At the time of filing the copy, he was batting with Washington Sundar - who is playing his debut Test. India still trails by 154 runs and with two days to go, there is plenty of time for a result.