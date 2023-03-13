IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Team India Win Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 As Final Test End In Draw

IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Team India Win Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 As Final Test End In Draw

Rohit Sharma-led Team India has won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 with a 2-1 lead as the fourth and final test match being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium ended in a draw.

Updated: March 13, 2023 3:48 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
Ahmedabad: Rohit Sharma-led Team India has won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 with a 2-1 lead as the fourth and final test match being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium ended in a draw. Both teams mutually agreed to end the match as no other result was seemingly possible,

Australia batting first managed to put 480 runs on the scoreboard with the help of tons from Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green. The hosts in answer put 571 runs on board with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli leading the charge with astonishing centuries.

India's batting maestro Virat Kohli ended their three-year-long Test century drought with his first ton of this series and also a much-needed one. The hosts gave the Aussies a 91 runs lead.

Team India's only chance of winning this match was if they managed to bowl out Australia in the first two sessions but the formidable Aussie batting stood like a wall in front of it. Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne joined a solid 139 runs stand.

Post tea both teams decided to end the match in a draw as India needed 8 more wickets to end the Aussies' third innings. So a draw was the inevitable conclusion of the match. However, Team India has qualified for the World Test Championship finals with New Zealand beating Sri Lanka in a thriller contest. Both sides have secured the final spots in the World Test Championship and would be clashing against each other once again.

