Rohit Sharma-led Team India has won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 with a 2-1 lead as the fourth and final test match being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium ended in a draw. Both teams mutually agreed to end the match as no other result was seemingly possible,

Australia batting first managed to put 480 runs on the scoreboard with the help of tons from Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green. The hosts in answer put 571 runs on board with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli leading the charge with astonishing centuries.

India's batting maestro Virat Kohli ended their three-year-long Test century drought with his first ton of this series and also a much-needed one. The hosts gave the Aussies a 91 runs lead.