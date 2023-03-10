The incident happened on the first ball after tea when Axar Patel trapped the Aussie opener but the umpire shook his head and gave not out. However, Axar, Pujara, and the rest of the team were confident and convinced Rohit Sharma to go upstairs.

Virat gave an epic reaction after Axar Patel ended Usman Khawaja's vigil just after tea on the second day of the fourth and final Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

It turned out to be a fine decision as the hosts got the biggest wicket of the match. Another highlight from this delivery was the reaction from India's 'Run Machine' Virat Kohli. The former Indian skipper's epic reaction was a sight to watch as the third umpire played the ball tracking on the big screen.

He was stunned and excited by watching the ball move like that and managing to hit the leg stump. It ended Usman Khawaja's knock on 180 runs.

Team India failed to get a single wicket in the opening session of day 2. Meanwhile, Khawaja alongside Cameron Green joined 208 runs stand. Then came Ravichandran Ashwin who dismissed Green on the score of 114 and then send Alex Carey back in the same over on a duck. He later also dismissed Mitchell Starc in the second session.

The hosts finally took a breath when Axar Patel dismissed Usman Khawaja. However, they still didn't get the finish they wanted because of the cameos played by Nathan Lyon (34) and Todd Murphy (41). They helped the Aussies put 480 runs on the scoreboard.