Indian stalwart batter Virat Kohli is known for performing under pressure and he did the same on the third day of the fourth and final test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 that is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium

Ahmedabad: Indian stalwart batter Virat Kohli is known for performing under pressure and he did the same on the third day of the fourth and final test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 that is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He smashed a crucial fifty and provided the team with much-needed support after Shubman Gill's departure.

The host came out to chase a gigantic 480 runs first innings total from the Aussies. They got the perfect start for it as the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill joined an astonishing 74 runs opening stand. However, Rohit failed to turn the start he got into a big knock and got out after scoring 35.

Cheteshwar Pujara walked out and joined a massive 113 runs stand with Gill before his departure. Gill went on to smash his second test ton. He played his role perfectly and provided Team India with a perfect start.

However, Gill's astonishing knock came to an end at 128 runs at the hands of Nathan Lyon. The job was still not done for Team India and it was the Indian 'Run Machine' that took the charge now. He smashed his 29th test half-century and the first of this series. His knock didn't allow the Aussies capitalise on the breakthroughs.

