IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Virat Kohli Smashes Fifty, Stands Tall After Shubman Gill's Departure
Indian stalwart batter Virat Kohli is known for performing under pressure and he did the same on the third day of the fourth and final test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 that is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium
Ahmedabad: Indian stalwart batter Virat Kohli is known for performing under pressure and he did the same on the third day of the fourth and final test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 that is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He smashed a crucial fifty and provided the team with much-needed support after Shubman Gill's departure. The host came out to chase a gigantic 480 runs first innings total from the Aussies. They got the perfect start for it as the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill joined an astonishing 74 runs opening stand. However, Rohit failed to turn the start he got into a big knock and got out after scoring 35.
FIFTY & Counting ?Test half-century number 2 9 for @imVkohli ?#TeamIndia ?? | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/RjiMa8GAFb BCCI (@BCCI) March 11, 2023
Cheteshwar Pujara walked out and joined a massive 113 runs stand with Gill before his departure. Gill went on to smash his second test ton. He played his role perfectly and provided Team India with a perfect start. However, Gill's astonishing knock came to an end at 128 runs at the hands of Nathan Lyon. The job was still not done for Team India and it was the Indian 'Run Machine' that took the charge now. He smashed his 29th test half-century and the first of this series. His knock didn't allow the Aussies capitalise on the breakthroughs.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
IND Vs AUS 4th Test: 'Aage Jaake 8-10,000 Run Aaram Se Kar Lega', Says Sunil Gavaskar On Shubman Gill's Future
LIVE SCOREBOARD
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 4th Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 09:30 IST - 13 Mar 2023
IND trail by 192 runs
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 03:30 IST - 13 Mar 2023
SL lead by 65 runs
United Arab Emirates Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 2 - ODI
10 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
Papua New Guinea beat United Arab Emirates by 56 runs
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
09 Mar 2023 14:30 IST | 09:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat England by 6 wickets
Nepal Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 1 - ODI
09 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
Nepal beat Papua New Guinea by 52 runs
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
06 Mar 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat England by 50 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS