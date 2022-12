India vs Australia Hockey Test Series, Adelaide Match 4 Highlights: Australia Crush India 5-1, Take 3-1 Le

Live India vs Australia Hockey Test Series, Adelaide: Trailing 2-0, Harmanpreet-Singh-led India kept the Test series alive with a 4-3 win over India in the third game. Can they win another and push the series into the decider?

India vs Australia Hockey Test Series 2022 Live Streaming

The IND vs AUS Hockey Test Series will be available to watch on Star Sports Network. For Live Streaming, fans can switch for Disney Hotstar.

India vs Australia Hockey Test series Schedule

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

November 26, Saturday: Australia vs India – (Australia won 5-4)

November 27, Sunday: Australia vs India – (Australia won 7-4)

November 30, Wednesday: Australia vs India – (India won 4-3)

December 3, Saturday: Australia vs India – 11:00 AM IST

December 4, Sunday: Australia vs India – 11:00 AM IST

Indian Men’s Hockey Test Team Squad vs Australia

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran.

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar

Midfielders: Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh