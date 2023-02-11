IND Vs AUS: Injury Scare For India, Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of Border Gavaskar Trophy - Report
BCCI has decided not to risk Bumrah during the World Cup season. According to the report, Bumrah will be given more time to recover during the ongoing Test series as he may not be able to handle the workload of a five-day game.
New Delhi: Team India is currently competing in the 1st test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy and so far have dominated the game across the first two days. However, they have been hit by a huge blow while competing in the first test match. As per reports, Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the complete Border Gavaskar Trophy. according to a Telegraph report, the BCCI has decided not to risk Bumrah during the World Cup season. According to the report, Bumrah will be given more time to recover during the ongoing Test series as he may not be able to handle the workload of a five-day game. The publication was informed by BCCI sources that Bumrah has been recuperating at the National Cricket Academy and has been bowling at a high intensity since beginning his absence from action in September of last year. Bumrah returned to playing for India in the T20I series against Australia in September 2022 after sustaining a back injury for the first time on the West Indies tour in August. However, because the pacer was rushed and he was out for two more months. Bumrah was going to play in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, but he got another injury and was out for the New Zealand ODIs and the first two Australian Test matches. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will continue to lead the pace attack in Bumrah's absence, with Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav available on the bench for India.
