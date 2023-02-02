New Delhi: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to return to the national team. According to various reports, Bumrah has resumed practising and bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), and if he feels good to go, he might get back to the team for the last two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2023.

Bumrah had suffered a lower back stress fracture, and his problem keeps resurfacing at times. The star India fast bowler was not selected for the squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 following his back injury.

I am gutted that I won't be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I've received from my loved ones. As I recover, I'll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia ?? pic.twitter.com/XjHJrilW0d Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 4, 2022

If he recovers in time, he will join the team in the third Test match in Dharamshala. Bumrah, however, will have to pass the mantatory fitness test to be considered for selection in the last two Test matches against Australia. India would also be mindful of the cricketing calendar, given the fact that the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) is also round the corner. He will play a significant role for Mumbai Indians in the IPL as well.

The first of the four-match Test series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 is set to take place at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium starting February 9, 2023. The Australian team have already arrived in India and are eyeing a series-win - the last which, the Aussies achieved in 2004.

India's squad for the first two Test matches against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (C), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner.